Cincinnati 31, Tennessee 20

Recommended Video:

Tennessee 0 7 0 13 — 20 Cincinnati 3 14 0 14 — 31

First Quarter

Cin_FG Bullock 33, 9:48. Drive: 12 plays, 57 yards, 5:12. Key Plays: B.Wilson kick return to Cincinnati 28; Burrow 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Burrow 10 pass to Bernard; Burrow 24 pass to Higgins on 3rd-and-5. Cincinnati 3, Tennessee 0.

Second Quarter

Cin_Perine 1 run (Bullock kick), 10:26. Drive: 9 plays, 57 yards, 4:59. Key Plays: Burrow 8 pass to Tate on 3rd-and-8; Burrow 13 pass to Boyd; Burrow 2 pass to Carter on 3rd-and-1; Joseph 22-yard defensive pass interference penalty. Cincinnati 10, Tennessee 0.

Ten_Henry 3 run (Gostkowski kick), 6:04. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:22. Key Plays: Henry 13 run; X.Williams 15-yard horse collar tackle penalty; Foreman 11 run; Henry 4 run on 3rd-and-1. Cincinnati 10, Tennessee 7.

Cin_Bernard 12 run (Bullock kick), :32. Drive: 9 plays, 73 yards, 5:32. Key Plays: B.Wilson kick return to Cincinnati 27; Bernard 12 run; Burrow 13 pass to Higgins; Burrow 22 pass to Higgins on 4th-and-5. Cincinnati 17, Tennessee 7.

Fourth Quarter

Cin_Boyd 7 pass from Burrow (Bullock kick), 13:55. Drive: 12 plays, 86 yards, 5:37. Key Plays: Burrow 12 pass to Tate; Burrow 13 pass to Green; Burrow 9 pass to Boyd on 3rd-and-3; Burrow 13 pass to Boyd. Cincinnati 24, Tennessee 7.

Ten_A.Brown 9 pass from Tannehill (Gostkowski kick), 11:20. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 2:35. Key Plays: Henry 7 run on 3rd-and-1; Tannehill 11 pass to C.Davis; McNichols 17 run. Cincinnati 24, Tennessee 14.

Cin_Bernard 6 pass from Burrow (Bullock kick), 7:30. Drive: 7 plays, 44 yards, 3:50. Key Plays: B.Wilson kick return to Tennessee 44; Perine 16 run; Burrow 18 pass to Boyd on 3rd-and-9. Cincinnati 31, Tennessee 14.

Ten_C.Davis 12 pass from Tannehill (return failed), 5:56. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 1:34. Key Plays: Tannehill 10 pass to Firkser; Tannehill 26 pass to Firkser; Tannehill 12 pass to C.Davis; Tannehill 10 pass to C.Davis; Bell 0 interception return to Cincinnati 12. Cincinnati 31, Tennessee 20.

A_9,712.

___

Ten Cin FIRST DOWNS 27 27 Rushing 12 7 Passing 13 16 Penalty 2 4 THIRD DOWN EFF 5-9 10-15 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-1 1-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 441 367 Total Plays 60 69 Avg Gain 7.4 5.3 NET YARDS RUSHING 218 118 Rushes 29 32 Avg per rush 7.5 3.7 NET YARDS PASSING 223 249 Sacked-Yds lost 1-10 0-0 Gross-Yds passing 233 249 Completed-Att. 18-30 26-37 Had Intercepted 1 0 Yards-Pass Play 7.2 6.7 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-0-0 6-4-4 PUNTS-Avg. 2-36.0 3-43.3 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 33 97 Punt Returns 1-3 0-0 Kickoff Returns 2-30 4-97 Interceptions 0-0 1-0 PENALTIES-Yds 7-68 7-45 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 1-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 24:03 35:57

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 18-112, McNichols 4-49, Foreman 5-37, Tannehill 2-20. Cincinnati, Bernard 15-62, Perine 10-32, Boyd 2-9, Burrow 3-9, Higgins 2-6.

PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 18-30-1-233. Cincinnati, Burrow 26-37-0-249.

RECEIVING_Tennessee, C.Davis 8-128, A.Brown 4-24, Firkser 2-36, J.Smith 2-29, Raymond 1-11, Blasingame 1-5. Cincinnati, Tate 7-65, Higgins 6-78, Boyd 6-67, Bernard 3-16, Green 2-19, Carter 1-2, Perine 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_Tennessee, Raymond 1-3. Cincinnati, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Tennessee, Raymond 1-19, Blasingame 1-11. Cincinnati, B.Wilson 4-97.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Tennessee, J.Brown 7-5-0, Joseph 7-2-0, Butler 5-3-0, Byard 4-3-0, Evans 3-3-0, Landry 3-2-0, Simmons 3-1-0, Vaccaro 3-1-0, Jackson 2-2-0, Borders 2-1-0, Clowney 1-0-0, D.Jones 1-0-0, Orr 1-0-0, Hooker 0-1-0. Cincinnati, Bates 9-2-0, Sims 6-0-0, Bell 3-2-0, Covington 3-1-0, Bynes 2-3-0, Pratt 2-3-0, X.Williams 2-1-0, Alexander 2-0-0, Jackson 2-0-0, S.Williams 2-0-0, L.Wilson 1-1-1, Bledsoe 1-0-0, Daniels 1-0-0, Kareem 1-0-0, Lawson 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Tennessee, None. Cincinnati, Bates 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Gostkowski 53.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Steven Woods, HL Kent Payne, LJ Thomas Eaton, FJ Scott Edwards, SJ Dyrol Prioleau, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay John McGrath.