https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Cincinnati-3-San-Diego-2-14365468.php
Cincinnati 3, San Diego 2
|San Diego
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|1
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|Garcia 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|VanMeter 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Naylor rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Galvis 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mejía lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Urías ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|France ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O'Grady lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quantrill p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jankowski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ervin ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|000
|001
|010
|—
|2
|Cincinnati
|100
|002
|00x
|—
|3
E_Hedges (9), Urías (2), J.Iglesias (7). DP_San Diego 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_San Diego 6, Cincinnati 4. HR_Naylor (7), Galvis (3). SB_Senzel 2 (12).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Quantrill L,6-4
|6
|5
|3
|3
|0
|9
|Baez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Cincinnati
|Gray W,9-6
|6
|4
|1
|1
|3
|10
|Stephenson H,5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Lorenzen H,15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Iglesias S,25-28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Garrett pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Will Little; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T_2:56. A_12,468 (42,319).
View Comments