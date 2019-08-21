San Diego Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 4 1 Totals 30 3 5 3
Garcia 2b 2 1 0 0 VanMeter 1b 4 2 2 0
Naylor rf 3 1 2 1 Galvis 2b 4 1 1 2
Machado 3b 4 0 2 0 Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0
Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 Aquino rf 4 0 1 1
Mejía lf 3 0 0 0 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0
Margot cf 4 0 0 0 J.Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0
Urías ss 3 0 0 0 Senzel cf 3 0 1 0
France ph 1 0 0 0 O'Grady lf 3 0 0 0
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0
Renfroe ph 1 0 0 0 Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0
Quantrill p 2 0 0 0 R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0
Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 Gray p 2 0 0 0
Baez p 0 0 0 0 Stephenson p 0 0 0 0
Ervin ph-lf 1 0 0 0
San Diego 000 001 010 2
Cincinnati 100 002 00x 3

E_Hedges (9), Urías (2), J.Iglesias (7). DP_San Diego 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_San Diego 6, Cincinnati 4. HR_Naylor (7), Galvis (3). SB_Senzel 2 (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Quantrill L,6-4 6 5 3 3 0 9
Baez 2 0 0 0 1 3
Cincinnati
Gray W,9-6 6 4 1 1 3 10
Stephenson H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0
Garrett 0 0 1 0 2 0
Lorenzen H,15 1 0 0 0 0 0
R.Iglesias S,25-28 1 0 0 0 0 2

Garrett pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Will Little; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T_2:56. A_12,468 (42,319).