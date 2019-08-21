Cincinnati 3, San Diego 2

San Diego Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 2 4 1 Totals 30 3 5 3 Garcia 2b 2 1 0 0 VanMeter 1b 4 2 2 0 Naylor rf 3 1 2 1 Galvis 2b 4 1 1 2 Machado 3b 4 0 2 0 Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 Aquino rf 4 0 1 1 Mejía lf 3 0 0 0 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 Margot cf 4 0 0 0 J.Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 Urías ss 3 0 0 0 Senzel cf 3 0 1 0 France ph 1 0 0 0 O'Grady lf 3 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Renfroe ph 1 0 0 0 Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 Quantrill p 2 0 0 0 R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 Gray p 2 0 0 0 Baez p 0 0 0 0 Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 Ervin ph-lf 1 0 0 0

San Diego 000 001 010 — 2 Cincinnati 100 002 00x — 3

E_Hedges (9), Urías (2), J.Iglesias (7). DP_San Diego 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_San Diego 6, Cincinnati 4. HR_Naylor (7), Galvis (3). SB_Senzel 2 (12).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Quantrill L,6-4 6 5 3 3 0 9 Baez 2 0 0 0 1 3

Cincinnati Gray W,9-6 6 4 1 1 3 10 Stephenson H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0 Garrett 0 0 1 0 2 0 Lorenzen H,15 1 0 0 0 0 0 R.Iglesias S,25-28 1 0 0 0 0 2

Garrett pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Will Little; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T_2:56. A_12,468 (42,319).