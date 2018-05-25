https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Cibulkova-books-spot-in-Strasbourg-International-12943771.php
Cibulkova books spot in Strasbourg International final
Updated 1:53 pm, Friday, May 25, 2018
STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Fifth-seeded Dominika Cibulkova rallied past fourth-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1 to reach the final of the Strasbourg International on Friday.
Cibulkova won 12 of the last 15 points to reach her second final this season following her runner-up spot in Budapest.
Cibulkova, a semifinalist at the 2009 French Open, will take on third-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in the final.
Pavlyuchenkova reached her first final of the year after top-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia retired due to injury while the Russian led 6-4, 1-0.
