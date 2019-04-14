Christian Garin wins US Men's Clay Court Championship

HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Garin of Chile won the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship on Sunday for his first ATP World Tour title, beating Casper Ruud of Norway 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3.

Nearly six years after winning the French Open Juniors title, the 22-year-old Garin finally broke through on the tour, spoiling Ruud's bid to become the first Norwegian winner.

Garin got the decisive service break for a 4-2 third-set lead when, ripping a blistering forehand approach shot, he coaxed Ruud into popping up a backhand volley he easily put away. Garin then easily served out in cool and breezy, but sunny conditions.