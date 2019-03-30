Chris Davis benched by Orioles after 3 strikeouts in opener

New York Mets' Juan Lagares (12) is safe at first base with a base hit as Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis (19) reaches for the throw in the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 25, 2019, in Sarasota, Fla. less New York Mets' Juan Lagares (12) is safe at first base with a base hit as Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis (19) reaches for the throw in the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, ... more Photo: John Bazemore, AP Photo: John Bazemore, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Chris Davis benched by Orioles after 3 strikeouts in opener 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — It didn't take long for Chris Davis' first benching of the season.

The first baseman with the $161 million contract was out of the Baltimore Orioles' starting lineup against the New York Yankees on Saturday, two days after going 0 for 3 with three strikeouts in the opener.

Rookie manager Brandon Hyde started right-handed-hitting Trey Mancini at first base against left-hander James Paxton rather than the left-handed-hitting Davis.

"Paxton is a tough left-handed pitcher, obviously," Hyde said. "I want to play as many guys early as I can, also."

A two-time home run champion entering the fourth season of a seven-year contract, the 27-year-old Davis hit .168 last season, the lowest for a qualified batter in major league history. He had 16 homers, 49 RBIs and 192 strikeouts last year, and was benched in September following a 1-for-37 skid.

Davis hit .144 against lefties last season and .178 against righties. New York started right-hander Masahiro Tanaka in the opener and scheduled left-hander J.A. Happ for Sunday.

Mancini batted .225 against lefties last year, .249 versus righties.

"I see Chris being part of our lineup," Hyde said. "This was just a day I felt like would be a good day for him to take a breather. I'm trying to get him off to a good start, and I want Chris to feel good."

Paxton usually was more effective against righties than lefties last season. Right-handed batters hit .202 against him and lefties .330.

"It's not going to be a set where if a left-hander is starting, these guys are sitting," Hyde said. "It's going to be more matchups and splits."

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports