Childress, Wake Forest beat Boston College 80-62

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Childress scored 20 points and big men Olivier Sarr and Ody Oguama combined for 30 points and 23 rebounds Sunday to lead Wake Forest to an 80-62 victory over Boston College.

The Demon Deacons (9-8, 2-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped a three-game losing streak. Andrien White made back-to-back 3-point shots at the start of the second half as the Deacons pulled away with a 24-4 run after BC, which never led, had tied the game at 28-28.

The cold-shooting Eagles (9-9, 3-4) made only 6 of 29 from 3-point range, including just 2 of 16 in the first half. Their only field goal during an 11-minute dry spell spanning both halves was Luka Kraljevic’s 3-pointer early in the second half. Derryck Thornton scored 15 points and Jay Heath added 14 for the Eagles.

The 7-foot Sarr scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Oguama had 16 points and 10 rebounds (six offensive) against the undermanned Eagles, who played without leading rebounder Steffon Mitchell, who was sick. The Deacons held a 44-27 rebounding edge.

White’s back-to-back 3-pointers, sandwiched around Kraljevic’s 3-pointer, sparked the Deacons after the break. The Deacons pulled out to a 52-32 lead after Oguama’s dunk with 13:38 remaining.

BC cut the lead to 56-44 with 9:45 minutes left, but Sarr and Oguama responded with a dunk and a layup to halt the threat.

Led by Childress, who made three of his first five 3-point attempts, Wake Forest reeled off a 8-1 run at the end of the first half to take a 36-29 lead into intermission.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: The loss was evidence of the Eagles’ recent play despite their 3-3 ACC record entering the game. In their past four defeats -- sandwiched around a home triumph over Virginia -- the Eagles, who lack a consistent scoring threat, have lost by an average of more than 25 points.

Wake Forest: The Deacons’ inside game has shown improvement. Sarr and the 6-9 Oguama are a tough matchup, especially when Childress is on target from 3-point range. The Deacons have an opportunity to gain momentum with four more games against mid-level ACC teams before making a trip to No. 11 Louisville.

UP NEXT

Boston College: The Eagles play at Pitt on Jan. 22.

Wake Forest: The Deacons play at Clemson on Jan. 21.

