Chicago White Sox home opener postponed to Friday

CHICAGO (AP) — The White Sox have postponed their home opener a day in advance because of rain is forecast.

Chicago pushed back the start of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners to Friday, when the forecast calls for sunny skies and dry conditions with temperatures in the 50s.

Right-hander Reynaldo Lopez is scheduled to start for Chicago, with lefty Yusei Kikuchi pitching for the Mariners.

