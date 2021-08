Blue jays first. Bo Bichette grounds out to shallow infield, Cesar Hernandez to Andrew Vaughn. Marcus Semien homers to left field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Carlos Rodon to Andrew Vaughn. Teoscar Hernandez pops out to shallow right field to Cesar Hernandez.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 1, White sox 0.

White sox second. Eloy Jimenez grounds out to third base, Santiago Espinal to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Andrew Vaughn strikes out swinging. Cesar Hernandez homers to left field. Brian Goodwin called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 1, Blue jays 1.

White sox third. Leury Garcia grounds out to shortstop, Bo Bichette to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Seby Zavala grounds out to shortstop, Santiago Espinal to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Tim Anderson singles to center field. Luis Robert homers to center field. Tim Anderson scores. Jose Abreu homers to left field. Eloy Jimenez grounds out to shallow left field, Santiago Espinal to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 4, Blue jays 1.

White sox fourth. Andrew Vaughn walks. Cesar Hernandez singles to right field. Andrew Vaughn to second. Brian Goodwin flies out to deep center field to Randal Grichuk. Cesar Hernandez to second. Andrew Vaughn to third. Leury Garcia doubles to left field. Cesar Hernandez scores. Andrew Vaughn scores. Seby Zavala strikes out swinging. Tim Anderson singles to left field. Leury Garcia scores. Luis Robert reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow left field. Tim Anderson out at second.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 7, Blue jays 1.

Blue jays fifth. Kevin Smith grounds out to shortstop, Tim Anderson to Andrew Vaughn. Reese McGuire singles to shallow center field. Bo Bichette grounds out to second base, Cesar Hernandez to Andrew Vaughn. Reese McGuire to second. Marcus Semien singles to deep left center field. Reese McGuire scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles. Marcus Semien to third. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 7, Blue jays 2.

White sox sixth. Cesar Hernandez flies out to deep right field to Teoscar Hernandez. Brian Goodwin flies out to right field to Teoscar Hernandez. Leury Garcia singles to right field. Seby Zavala doubles to deep right center field. Leury Garcia scores. Tim Anderson singles to shallow center field. Seby Zavala scores. Luis Robert pops out to shallow infield to Santiago Espinal.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 9, Blue jays 2.

Blue jays sixth. Alejandro Kirk singles to shallow center field. Santiago Espinal hit by pitch. Alejandro Kirk to second. Randal Grichuk singles to shallow right field, advances to 2nd. Santiago Espinal to third. Alejandro Kirk scores. Throwing error by Brian Goodwin. Corey Dickerson pinch-hitting for Kevin Smith. Corey Dickerson grounds out to second base, Cesar Hernandez to Andrew Vaughn. Randal Grichuk to third. Santiago Espinal scores. Reese McGuire strikes out on a foul tip. Bo Bichette singles to center field. Randal Grichuk scores. Marcus Semien homers to left field. Bo Bichette scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Cesar Hernandez to Andrew Vaughn.

5 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. White sox 9, Blue jays 7.

White sox ninth. Luis Robert strikes out swinging. Jose Abreu flies out to deep right field to Teoscar Hernandez. Eloy Jimenez homers to center field. Andrew Vaughn flies out to right field to Teoscar Hernandez.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 10, Blue jays 7.