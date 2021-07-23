Chicago White Sox-Milwaukee Runs

Brewers fourth. Christian Yelich pops out to shortstop to Yoan Moncada. Avisail Garcia singles to shallow center field. Omar Narvaez singles to right field. Avisail Garcia to second. Luis Urias walks. Omar Narvaez to second. Avisail Garcia to third. Rowdy Tellez singles to shallow center field. Luis Urias to second. Omar Narvaez to third. Avisail Garcia scores. Tyrone Taylor flies out to left field to Andrew Vaughn. Jace Peterson pinch-hitting for Freddy Peralta. Jace Peterson pops out to Yoan Moncada.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Brewers 1, White sox 0.