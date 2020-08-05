https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Chicago-Cubs-Team-Stax-15460780.php
Chicago Cubs Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.237
|.338
|359
|57
|85
|19
|1
|19
|55
|43
|110
|2
|1
|6
|Kipnis
|.429
|.500
|14
|3
|6
|1
|1
|2
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.314
|.385
|35
|7
|11
|5
|0
|2
|5
|1
|14
|0
|1
|1
|Happ
|.281
|.395
|32
|5
|9
|2
|0
|3
|6
|6
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Hoerner
|.269
|.333
|26
|6
|7
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Caratini
|.250
|.308
|24
|1
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Bote
|.250
|.375
|20
|3
|5
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Heyward
|.233
|.281
|30
|5
|7
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Schwarber
|.231
|.333
|39
|5
|9
|2
|0
|2
|6
|6
|14
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo
|.222
|.417
|36
|7
|8
|0
|0
|3
|5
|6
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Báez
|.205
|.250
|44
|6
|9
|2
|0
|3
|7
|2
|14
|0
|0
|0
|Almora Jr.
|.182
|.357
|11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant
|.161
|.297
|31
|5
|5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|5
|12
|0
|0
|1
|Souza Jr.
|.083
|.214
|12
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Phegley
|.000
|.167
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|9
|2
|3.87
|11
|11
|4
|100.0
|73
|44
|43
|13
|37
|92
|Jeffress
|1
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|1
|5.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Wick
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|2
|3.2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Chatwood
|2
|0
|0.71
|2
|2
|0
|12.2
|6
|1
|1
|0
|4
|19
|Lester
|1
|0
|0.82
|2
|2
|0
|11.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Mills
|2
|0
|1.38
|2
|2
|0
|13.0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|7
|Sadler
|0
|0
|2.45
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Darvish
|1
|1
|2.70
|2
|2
|0
|10.0
|8
|3
|3
|0
|1
|12
|Hendricks
|2
|1
|3.54
|3
|3
|0
|20.1
|17
|8
|8
|1
|2
|15
|Winkler
|0
|0
|5.40
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Underwood Jr.
|0
|0
|7.36
|3
|0
|0
|3.2
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Ryan
|0
|0
|7.71
|5
|0
|1
|4.2
|7
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Tepera
|0
|0
|9.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|6
|Brothers
|0
|0
|11.57
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|3
|5
|Norwood
|0
|0
|16.20
|3
|0
|0
|1.2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maples
|0
|0
|18.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Wieck
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Kimbrel
|0
|0
|32.40
|3
|0
|0
|1.2
|4
|6
|6
|2
|4
|1
