BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .241 .340 203 38 49 12 1 11 37 20 67 0 0 4
Bote .500 .583 10 2 5 1 0 2 5 2 4 0 0 1
Hoerner .389 .368 18 4 7 1 0 0 5 0 3 0 0 0
Kipnis .375 .375 8 1 3 1 1 0 1 0 2 0 0 0
Contreras .313 .389 16 4 5 2 0 1 4 0 7 0 0 0
Báez .250 .308 24 4 6 2 0 2 4 1 7 0 0 0
Caratini .250 .333 16 1 4 1 0 0 2 1 5 0 0 0
Rizzo .235 .500 17 7 4 0 0 3 3 4 5 0 0 1
Schwarber .227 .320 22 3 5 1 0 1 3 3 8 0 0 0
Happ .211 .286 19 3 4 1 0 2 5 2 7 0 0 0
Almora Jr. .167 .375 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 0
Souza Jr. .167 .375 6 2 1 1 0 0 2 2 3 0 0 0
Heyward .133 .235 15 3 2 0 0 0 1 2 2 0 0 0
Bryant .091 .167 22 2 2 1 0 0 2 1 10 0 0 1
Phegley .000 .200 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 4 2 5.43 6 6 1 53.0 39 33 32 9 27 53
Lester 1 0 0.00 1 1 0 5.0 0 0 0 0 1 1
Ryan 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 2.2 2 0 0 0 0 1
Jeffress 0 0 0.00 2 0 1 1.2 0 0 0 0 1 1
Wick 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chatwood 1 0 1.50 1 1 0 6.0 3 1 1 0 2 8
Mills 1 0 3.00 1 1 0 6.0 2 2 2 1 2 3
Hendricks 1 1 4.05 2 2 0 13.1 10 6 6 1 2 12
Darvish 0 1 6.75 1 1 0 4.0 6 3 3 0 0 5
Sadler 0 0 6.75 2 0 0 1.1 1 1 1 1 2 3
Underwood Jr. 0 0 7.36 3 0 0 3.2 3 3 3 2 1 4
Brothers 0 0 11.57 2 0 0 2.1 2 3 3 2 3 5
Tepera 0 0 13.50 2 0 0 2.0 3 3 3 1 1 6
Norwood 0 0 16.20 3 0 0 1.2 4 3 3 0 1 0
Maples 0 0 18.00 2 0 0 1.0 1 3 2 0 4 1
Wieck 0 0 18.00 1 0 0 1.0 1 2 2 1 1 2
Winkler 0 0 27.00 1 0 0 0.1 0 1 1 0 2 1
Kimbrel 0 0 54.00 1 0 0 0.1 0 2 2 0 4 0