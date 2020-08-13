Chicago Cubs-Cleveland Runs

Cubs third. Anthony Rizzo homers to right field. Javier Baez flies out to deep right field to Tyler Naquin. Willson Contreras called out on strikes. Ian Happ strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 1, Indians 0.

Cubs fifth. Anthony Rizzo singles to right field. Javier Baez singles to shallow right field. Anthony Rizzo to third. Willson Contreras strikes out swinging. Ian Happ is intentionally walked. Jason Heyward out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Tyler Naquin. Ian Happ to second. Javier Baez to third. Anthony Rizzo scores. David Bote singles to right field, tagged out at second, Tyler Naquin to Carlos Santana to Francisco Lindor to Cesar Hernandez. Ian Happ scores. Javier Baez scores.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 4, Indians 0.

Indians fifth. Tyler Naquin singles to center field. Sandy Leon singles to right field. Tyler Naquin to second. Bradley Zimmer called out on strikes. Cesar Hernandez singles to shallow left field. Sandy Leon to second. Tyler Naquin to third. Jose Ramirez out on a sacrifice fly to left center field to Kris Bryant. Tyler Naquin scores. Francisco Lindor grounds out to shallow infield to Anthony Rizzo.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 4, Indians 1.

Cubs sixth. Victor Caratini flies out to center field to Bradley Zimmer. Jason Kipnis grounds out to second base, Cesar Hernandez to Carlos Santana. Kris Bryant homers to center field. Anthony Rizzo lines out to deep left field to Mike Freeman.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 5, Indians 1.

Indians seventh. Sandy Leon walks. Bradley Zimmer strikes out swinging. Cesar Hernandez reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Sandy Leon out at second. Jose Ramirez walks. Cesar Hernandez to second. Francisco Lindor singles to center field. Jose Ramirez to third. Cesar Hernandez scores. Carlos Santana grounds out to first base to Anthony Rizzo.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 5, Indians 2.

Cubs eighth. Jason Heyward walks. David Bote called out on strikes. Victor Caratini walks. Jason Kipnis doubles to deep left field. Victor Caratini to third. Jason Heyward scores. Kris Bryant strikes out swinging. Anthony Rizzo strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 6, Indians 2.

Cubs ninth. Javier Baez strikes out swinging. Kyle Schwarber pinch-hitting for Rowan Wick. Kyle Schwarber strikes out swinging. Ian Happ walks. Jason Heyward doubles to right field. Ian Happ scores. David Bote grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Carlos Santana.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 7, Indians 2.