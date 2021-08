Cubs third. Kyle Hendricks called out on strikes. Rafael Ortega walks. Frank Schwindel doubles to deep left field. Rafael Ortega scores. Ian Happ singles to left field. Frank Schwindel to third. Patrick Wisdom grounds out to shortstop. Ian Happ out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 1, Reds 0.

Cubs sixth. Ian Happ homers to right field. Patrick Wisdom strikes out on a foul tip. Jason Heyward singles to left field. David Bote flies out to center field to Shogo Akiyama. Austin Romine reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jason Heyward out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 2, Reds 0.

Reds sixth. Jonathan India flies out to left field to Ian Happ. Joey Votto flies out to deep left center field to Ian Happ. Nick Castellanos homers to center field. Tyler Stephenson singles to left field. Mike Moustakas flies out to right field to Jason Heyward.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 2, Reds 1.