Sports

Chicago Cubs 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Chicago Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 4 8 4 Totals 25 0 0 0
Pederson lf 3 0 0 0 Betts rf 2 0 0 0
Tepera p 0 0 0 0 Muncy 2b 3 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Taylor 3b 3 0 0 0
Alcántara ph 1 0 0 0 Bellinger cf 2 0 0 0
Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0
Bryant 3b-lf 4 1 0 0 Pollock lf 3 0 0 0
Báez ss 4 1 1 1 Cleavinger p 0 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b 3 0 1 0 Smith ph 1 0 0 0
Contreras c 4 1 1 2 Lux ss 1 0 0 0
Ortega cf-lf 3 0 0 0 Barnes c 3 0 0 0
Wisdom ph-3b 0 0 0 0 Buehler p 2 0 0 0
Heyward rf 3 1 2 0 Price p 0 0 0 0
Sogard 2b 4 0 1 0 Bickford p 0 0 0 0
Davies p 2 0 1 0 Souza Jr. lf 1 0 0 0
Marisnick ph-cf 1 0 1 1
Chicago 100 002 100 4
Los Angeles 000 000 000 0

E_Taylor (7). DP_Chicago 1, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Chicago 7, Los Angeles 6. HR_Báez (17), Contreras (13). SB_Bryant (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Davies W,5-4 6 0 0 0 5 4
Tepera 1 0 0 0 1 0
Chafin 1 0 0 0 1 0
Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 1 3
Los Angeles
Buehler L,7-1 6 5 3 3 2 6
Price 0 3 1 1 0 0
Bickford 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cleavinger 2 0 0 0 2 1

Price pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Price (Pederson), Cleavinger (Rizzo).

Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:12. A_52,175 (56,000).