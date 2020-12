Chi_Montgomery 80 run (Santos kick), 10:04. Drive: 1 play, 80 yards, 00:12. Chicago 7, Houston 0.

Second Quarter

Chi_Graham 5 pass from Trubisky (Santos kick), 12:57. Drive: 12 plays, 79 yards, 6:46. Key Plays: Trubisky 14 pass to Robinson; Trubisky 12 pass to Graham; Trubisky 9 pass to Robinson on 3rd-and-3; Trubisky 10 pass to Mooney. Chicago 14, Houston 0.

Hou_Coutee 5 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 8:37. Drive: 8 plays, 86 yards, 4:20. Key Plays: Prosise kick return to Houston 14; Watson 4 run on 3rd-and-2; Watson 48 pass to D.Johnson on 3rd-and-3; Watson 14 run. Chicago 14, Houston 7.

Chi_safety, 6:04. Drive: 2 plays, -19 yards, 00:51. Chicago 16, Houston 7.

Chi_Mooney 12 pass from Trubisky (Santos kick), 3:22. Drive: 5 plays, 66 yards, 2:42. Key Plays: Miller kick return to Chicago 34; Montgomery 13 run; Trubisky 11 pass to Montgomery. Chicago 23, Houston 7.

Chi_Robinson 3 pass from Trubisky (Santos kick), :08. Drive: 11 plays, 77 yards, 1:37. Key Plays: Trubisky 8 pass to Robinson on 3rd-and-6; Trubisky 22 pass to Robinson; Trubisky 16 pass to Kmet; Montgomery 11 run on 3rd-and-2; Trubisky 16 pass to Robinson. Chicago 30, Houston 7.

Third Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 39, 10:37. Drive: 7 plays, 56 yards, 4:23. Key Plays: Trubisky 11 pass to Kmet; Trubisky 35 pass to Robinson; Trubisky 18 pass to Montgomery on 3rd-and-20. Chicago 33, Houston 7.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 32, 10:47. Drive: 8 plays, 28 yards, 4:13. Key Plays: Trubisky 13 pass to Montgomery; Trubisky 10 pass to Miller. Chicago 36, Houston 7.

A_0.

___

Hou Chi FIRST DOWNS 17 23 Rushing 7 5 Passing 10 17 Penalty 0 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 7-14 3-10 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-3 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 263 410 Total Plays 64 59 Avg Gain 4.1 6.9 NET YARDS RUSHING 108 169 Rushes 27 23 Avg per rush 4.0 7.3 NET YARDS PASSING 155 241 Sacked-Yds lost 7-64 3-26 Gross-Yds passing 219 267 Completed-Att. 21-30 24-33 Had Intercepted 0 0 Yards-Pass Play 4.2 6.7 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 3-1-1 7-3-3 PUNTS-Avg. 4-43.0 5-39.8 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 71 28 Punt Returns 1-7 1-4 Kickoff Returns 4-64 2-24 Interceptions 0-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 6-50 7-44 FUMBLES-Lost 2-2 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 30:25 29:35

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Howell 11-42, Watson 7-38, D.Johnson 8-26, Prosise 1-2. Chicago, Montgomery 11-113, Patterson 6-26, Trubisky 4-23, Mooney 1-5, Wims 1-2.

PASSING_Houston, Watson 21-30-0-219. Chicago, Trubisky 24-33-0-267.

RECEIVING_Houston, Hansen 7-56, Mitchell 3-38, Coutee 3-24, Akins 3-20, D.Johnson 2-53, Fells 1-15, Prosise 1-10, Howell 1-3. Chicago, Robinson 9-123, Kmet 4-41, Graham 4-23, Montgomery 3-42, Mooney 2-22, Miller 2-16.

PUNT RETURNS_Houston, Coutee 1-7. Chicago, Miller 1-4.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Houston, Prosise 4-64. Chicago, Miller 1-16, Holtz 1-8.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Houston, Murray 10-1-2, Crossen 8-1-0, Cunningham 4-4-0, Adams 4-3-1, L.Johnson 3-1-0, Watkins 3-1-0, Hargreaves 2-0-0, Watt 2-0-0, Ju.Reid 1-2-0, J.Martin 1-1-0, Omenihu 0-2-0. Chicago, Smith 8-4-2, Ta.Gipson 5-1-0, Trevathan 4-6-0, Jackson 4-1-0, Fuller 3-2-0, Johnson 3-0-0, Hicks 2-2-0, Shelley 2-1-0, Edwards 2-0-2, Urban 2-0-1, Vildor 2-0-0, Mack 1-1-1, Nichols 1-1-1, Houston-Carson 1-0-0, Iyiegbuniwe 1-0-0, Jenkins 1-0-0, Woods 1-0-0, Mingo 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Houston, None. Chicago, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Land Clark, Ump Alan Eck, HL Tripp Sutter, LJ Mark Stewart, FJ Tra Blake, SJ Mearl Robinson, BJ Tony Josselyn, Replay James Nicholson.