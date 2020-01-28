Chicago 110, San Antonio 109
DeRozan 11-21 14-17 36, Poeltl 7-12 2-8 16, Lyles 3-7 2-4 10, Forbes 1-5 0-0 2, Murray 1-4 0-0 2, Walker IV 2-4 0-0 5, Metu 2-5 0-0 4, Gay 3-6 2-2 9, D.White 0-3 0-0 0, Mills 8-15 3-3 25. Totals 38-82 23-34 109.
Dunn 5-9 0-0 10, Young 5-11 1-2 13, Kornet 4-10 2-2 12, LaVine 7-22 6-6 23, Satoransky 5-9 2-2 13, Felicio 2-2 0-0 4, Hutchison 4-7 0-1 8, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0, C.White 4-13 1-2 11, Valentine 6-10 0-0 16. Totals 42-93 12-15 110.
|San Antonio
|28
|20
|37
|24
|—
|109
|Chicago
|21
|29
|25
|35
|—
|110
3-Point Goals_San Antonio 10-25 (Mills 6-12, Lyles 2-4, Gay 1-2, Forbes 0-4), Chicago 14-37 (Valentine 4-6, LaVine 3-9, Young 2-4, Kornet 2-5, C.White 2-6, Satoransky 1-3, Dunn 0-2, Hutchison 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 47 (Poeltl 13), Chicago 50 (Kornet, Young 9). Assists_San Antonio 21 (Forbes 5), Chicago 28 (Dunn 8). Total Fouls_San Antonio 12, Chicago 23. A_16,071 (20,917)