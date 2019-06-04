Chelsea Gray's 29 points lift Sparks past Liberty 78-73

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Chelsea Gray scored a career-high 29 points and keyed the Los Angeles Sparks' rally in the fourth quarter to beat the New York Liberty 78-73 on Tuesday in a school matinee game.

Trailing 69-64 with 4:42 left, the Sparks scored 10 straight points — the last eight by Gray — to take a 74-69 lead with 1:21 left. Tina Charles finally ended the 3-plus minute scoring drought for New York to get the Liberty back within three. After Gray missed on the next possession, New York had a chance to tie, but Charles' 3-pointer bounced off the rim.

Gray made all four of her free throws in the final 23 seconds to seal the win.

Chiney Ogwumike added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Sparks (2-1), who started a four-game road trip.

Charles finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Her last basket of the game moved her into first place on the franchise all-time scoring list, passing Vicki Johnson with 3,248 points.

Amanda Zahui B. anchored the New York defense. She had six blocks — two short of the franchise record set by Kiah Stokes.

The loss was the 16th straight for New York (0-3) dating back to last season.

The first half was a back and forth affair with neither team getting more than a five-point lead. Gray's jumper with about 30 seconds left broke a 34-34 contest and gave the Sparks a two-point lead at the half.

TIP-INS: Liberty coach Katie Smith celebrated her 45th birthday. ... Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was at the game sitting courtside. He spent most of halftime signing autographs and taking photos with many of the kids in attendance.

EARLY BIRDS: The Sparks flew in Sunday for the 11 a.m. tip on Tuesday. First-year coach Derek Fisher and the players said they wouldn't use the early tip time as an excuse. Fisher noted that many of his players usually work out in the mornings around the same time the game started.

NEW ADDITION: The Sparks added Ashley Walker to their roster on Monday after going below 10 healthy players on their active roster due to injuries and overseas commitments. Candace Parker (hamstring) and Alana Beard (left leg) are out. The Sparks will be without Maria Vadeeva for the four-game road trip because she's overseas playing for the Russian national team. Walker was in training camp but waived on the final day. In a pair of preseason games, the 32-year-old Cal graduate averaged 14 points while shooting 60% from the field. She didn't play against the Liberty.

UP NEXT:

Sparks: At Connecticut on Thursday.

Liberty: Host Washington on Friday.