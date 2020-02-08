Cheese, Williams lift Akron over Eastern Michigan 59-58

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Tyler Cheese hit three 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Xeyrius Williams hit a go-ahead 3 with 12 seconds left in the game and Akron held off Eastern Michigan 59-58 on Saturday.

Eastern Michigan, which led by three points at halftime, took a 58-54 lead with 38 seconds left to play when Darion Spottsville made 1 of 2 free throws. Loren Cristian Jackson answered with a layup 13 seconds later to pull Akron (17-6, 7-3 Mid-American Conference) within two points. After Spottsville missed two foul shots, Jackson found Williams open for the game-winner.

Williams finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Zips. Akron shot just 35% from the floor and 21% from 3-point range (6 of 29). The Zips sank 17 of 21 free throws.

Ty Groce topped the Eagles (12-11, 2-8) with 15 points. Boubacar Toure added 14 points and 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season. Spottsville finished with 13 points and six rebounds.

Eastern Michigan shot 50% overall but took 14 fewer shots than the Zips. The Eagles hit just 2 of 11 from distance and made only 18 of 38 foul shots (47%).

