Cheek sparks Elon to 24-10 victory over New Hampshire

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Davis Cheek threw two touchdown passes — including a 58-yarder to Bryson Daughtry on Elon's second play from scrimmage — and ran for a score as the Phoenix turned backed New Hampshire 24-10 in Colonial Athletic Association play on Saturday.

Cheek completed 27 of 31 passes for 328 yards with one interception for Elon (4-3, 3-1) and his TD strike to Daughtry staked the Phoenix to a 7-0 lead just 43 seconds into the game. New Hampshire (3-4, 2-2) rallied to take a 10-7 lead, scoring on Bret Edwards' 5-yard TD toss to Griffin Helm with 6:16 left in the first quarter and Sean Lehane's 36-yard field goal 51 seconds into the second, but the Wildcats wouldn't score again. Cheek's 3-yard TD run capped a 10-play, 86-yard drive with 1:23 left before halftime, giving the Phoenix the lead for good.