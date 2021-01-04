Chase Young-led defense won NFC East for Washington

Defense won the NFC East championship for Washington, even if much of the talk the day after clinching the division was about Philadelphia losing with a third-string quarterback.
Coach Ron Rivera on Monday said he wasn't going to apologize for beating the Eagles, who benched Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld in the fourth quarter on the way to Washington winning 20-14. That ending shouldn't take away from a defense led by rookie Chase Young that rose to the challenge this season after years of mediocre results.