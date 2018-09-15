Chargers sign Scott from practice squad, place Mager on IR

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have signed offensive tackle Travis Scott from their practice squad and placed cornerback Craig Mager on injured reserve.

The Chargers made the moves Saturday.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Scott played at Grambling State from 2013 to '17 but went undrafted. He was signed by the Chargers on May 11 and placed on the practice squad after the preseason.

Los Angeles goes into Sunday's game at Buffalo a little light on the offensive line with right tackle Joe Barksdale out with a knee injury that occurred in last week's 38-28 loss to Kansas City.

Mager, a third-round pick by the Chargers in 2015, was used on special teams last week. He did not practice all week because of a hamstring injury.

