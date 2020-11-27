Chargers activate CB Harris Jr., DE Ingram back on IR

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers made a couple of defensive moves on Friday as they finished preparations for Sunday's game at Buffalo.

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. has been activated from injured reserve after missing the past seven games due to a foot injury. Harris' addition will come in handy after Casey Hayward Jr. was ruled out due to a groin injury. It will snap a string of 106 consecutive games played for Hayward, the longest active streak among cornerbacks.

Coach Anthony Lynn also said that Brandon Facyson has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list after being out the last three games.

The defensive line will be dealing with depth issues. End Uchenna Nwosu is out due to a shoulder injury that he sustained in last Sunday's win over the New York Jets. Melvin Ingram (knee) has been placed on injured reserve for the second time this season.

Lynn said running back Austin Ekeler could be activated on Saturday after practicing this week. Ekeler suffered a hamstring injury at Tampa Bay on Oct. 4 that has kept him out the last six games. Ekeler led the AFC in scrimmage yards and was averaging 126 yards per game at the time of his injury.

