Chapman suspended 3 games for throwing near Brosseau's head

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman was suspended for three games Wednesday, a day after he threw a fastball near the head of pinch-hitter Michael Brosseau while closing out his first save of the season in a 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Chapman, who previously was disciplined in his career for intentionally throwing at the head area, also was fined by Major League Baseball.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone received a one-game suspension and was also fined an undisclosed amount following the events during Tuesday night's game.

Rays manager Kevin Cash received a one-game suspension and was fined an undisclosed amount after being ejected during the game and for his comments afterward. Umpires convened before issuing warnings to both benches, and Cash was ejected after coming onto the field to argue.

Cash said following the game that someone has to be accountable, adding, "And the last thing I’ll say on this is I got a whole damn stable full of guys that throw 98 mph. Period.”

Boone and Cash were scheduled to serve their suspensions Wednesday as the Rays and Yankees wrapped up a three-game series in New York. Chapman was also scheduled to begin serving his suspension Wednesday, unless he appeals.

Tensions have run high between the clubs for years, at least since now-retired Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia was ejected for plunking Jesus Sucre in 2018.

