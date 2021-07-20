Chapman gets 1st save in over a month as Yanks beat Phillies LARRY FLEISHER, Associated Press July 20, 2021 Updated: July 20, 2021 11:29 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Aroldis Chapman allowed a run in the ninth inning before recording his first save in over a month, and the New York Yankees hit four homers to power past the Philadelphia Phillies 6-4 on Tuesday night.
Brett Gardner hit a go-ahead homer in the fifth inning before Gary Sánchez, Giancarlo Stanton and Estevan Florial also connected in the final three innings for the Yankees, who moved within seven games of AL East-leading Boston.