Celtics President Danny Ainge has mild heart attack

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics President Danny Ainge has had a mild heart attack and is expected to make a full recovery.

The team said in a statement Thursday the 60-year-old executive received immediate medical attention in Milwaukee, where the Celtics were facing the Bucks in the second round of the playoffs. Ainge is returning to Boston.

He also had a mild heart attack in 2009.

Ainge was a baseball and basketball star at BYU who played parts of three seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays before settling into a 14-year career in the NBA. He won two championships with the Celtics in the Larry Bird era.

Ainge coached the Phoenix Suns for three-plus seasons and took over the Celtics basketball operations in 2003.