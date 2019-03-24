Celtics-Hornets, Box
|BOSTON (117)
Tatum 5-17 0-0 12, Morris 6-13 0-0 15, Williams III 1-2 0-0 2, Irving 12-23 3-4 31, Smart 2-10 0-0 6, Ojeleye 1-3 2-2 5, Brown 10-13 4-7 29, Theis 2-3 1-2 5, Yabusele 0-1 0-0 0, Rozier 5-8 0-0 12. Totals 44-93 10-15 117.
|CHARLOTTE (124)
Bridges 8-13 1-2 20, Williams 4-9 4-4 13, Biyombo 2-3 0-2 4, Walker 11-25 8-8 36, Bacon 4-10 2-4 11, Kaminsky 2-4 2-2 7, Hernangomez 4-8 0-0 8, Graham 1-6 1-2 4, Lamb 3-11 0-0 8, Monk 3-6 4-4 13. Totals 42-95 22-28 124.
|Boston
|35
|29
|34
|19—117
|Charlotte
|29
|34
|26
|35—124
3-Point Goals_Boston 19-43 (Brown 5-6, Irving 4-11, Morris 3-5, Rozier 2-5, Smart 2-7, Tatum 2-7, Ojeleye 1-2), Charlotte 18-38 (Walker 6-13, Monk 3-4, Bridges 3-6, Lamb 2-5, Bacon 1-1, Kaminsky 1-2, Graham 1-3, Williams 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 42 (Morris 9), Charlotte 53 (Walker 11). Assists_Boston 31 (Smart 8), Charlotte 26 (Walker 9). Total Fouls_Boston 23, Charlotte 15. A_19,438 (19,077).