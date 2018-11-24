Celtics-Hawks, Box
|BOSTON (114)
Tatum 6-11 0-0 14, Morris 3-10 0-0 8, Baynes 5-7 5-5 16, Irving 4-11 2-2 13, Brown 4-7 2-4 10, Hayward 4-7 2-2 11, Ojeleye 3-11 1-2 8, Theis 3-4 0-0 7, Yabusele 1-3 0-0 2, Williams III 2-2 0-0 4, Wanamaker 1-1 3-4 5, Smart 1-6 2-2 4, Rozier 5-11 0-0 12. Totals 42-91 17-21 114.
|ATLANTA (96)
Prince 0-7 2-2 2, Collins 7-8 2-4 16, Dedmon 3-8 0-0 7, Young 2-7 1-1 5, Bazemore 0-2 0-0 0, Bembry 5-13 3-4 14, Spellman 0-1 0-0 0, Plumlee 0-0 0-0 0, Len 5-7 5-8 17, Lin 6-10 5-7 19, Anderson 5-10 2-3 12, Carter 0-3 0-0 0, Huerter 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 35-81 20-29 96.
|Boston
|45
|16
|21
|32—114
|Atlanta
|23
|22
|19
|32—
|96
3-Point Goals_Boston 13-40 (Irving 3-7, Rozier 2-4, Tatum 2-5, Morris 2-7, Theis 1-1, Baynes 1-1, Hayward 1-3, Ojeleye 1-5, Yabusele 0-1, Brown 0-3, Smart 0-3), Atlanta 6-35 (Len 2-3, Lin 2-4, Dedmon 1-4, Bembry 1-6, Spellman 0-1, Carter 0-1, Bazemore 0-1, Anderson 0-3, Huerter 0-3, Prince 0-4, Young 0-5). Fouled Out_Theis. Rebounds_Boston 43 (Baynes 9), Atlanta 40 (Collins, Dedmon, Bembry 7). Assists_Boston 31 (Smart 7), Atlanta 22 (Lin 10). Total Fouls_Boston 29, Atlanta 26. A_15,017 (18,118).