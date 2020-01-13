Cavs rookie Windler out for rest of season with leg injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers rookie swingman Dylan Windler will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury he sustained during the preseason.

The Cavs said Monday that Windler, the No. 26 overall pick in last year's draft, is still dealing with symptoms from a stress reaction in his lower left leg. Windler was making progress and nearing a return to the Cavs until a recent setback, and the team said he will now undergo surgery.

The team said Windler will have the operation on Jan. 21. After surgery, Cleveland will have a better timeline for when he may come back.

The 6-foot-8 Windler averaged 21.3 points and 10.8 rebounds as a senior at Belmont. The Cavs were enamored with his shooting ability after he made 43% of his 3-pointers last season.

Windler recently got a second opinion on his injury from an orthopedist in Indianapolis.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports