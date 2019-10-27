Cavaliers C Henson could miss month with hamstring injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers center John Henson could miss a month with a strained right hamstring, his latest injury.

Henson finally made his debut with Cleveland on Saturday night, getting hurt in the Cavaliers' 110-99 win over the Indiana Pacers. The 28-year-old didn't play for the Cavs last season after coming over in a trade with Milwaukee following wrist surgery. He was slowed during training camp and sat out Cleveland's four preseason games because of ankle and groin injuries.

In his first game action in nearly a year, Henson had three points and three rebounds in eight minutes against the Pacers.

Cavaliers coach John Beilein was impressed with his interior defense and credited the 6-foot-11 Henson for affecting Indiana's shooters near the rim.

Cleveland acquired Henson in December as part of a three-team trade. Henson spent six-plus seasons with the Bucks, averaging 7.8 points and 5.4 rebounds.

Cleveland Cavaliers' John Henson, left, and Indiana Pacers' T.J. Leaf battle for the ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Cleveland.

