Castillo K's career-high 13 in Reds 7-4 win over Angels

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luis Castillo struck out a career-high 13 and the Cincinnati Reds scored five first-inning runs on their way to a 7-4 interleague win over the slumping Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

Castillo (11-4) threw a career-high 119 pitches in seven innings while getting his career-best 11th win. He allowed three hits and one walk before finishing with a flourish, striking out the side in the seventh to earn a standing ovation and head rubs from teammates.

Michael Lorenzen relieved Wandy Peralta with runners on first and third and one out in the eighth and struck out Mike Trout swinging before coaxing Kole Calhoun into an inning-ending flyout.

Raisel Iglesias struck out Shohei Ohtani to clinch his 22nd save.

Trout and Luis Rengifo hit solo home runs for the Angels, who've scored a combined 12 runs during a five-game losing streak. They've dropped nine of their last 11 since a four-game winning streak.

After Taylor Cole started for Los Angeles, Patrick Sandoval took over in the second and turned in five innings of three-hit, two-run run pitching in his major-league debut. The left-hander struck out eight and gave up two walks and two wild pitches, which allowed Jesse Winker to advance from second to the plate with Cincinnati's sixth run.

Cincinnati sent nine batters to the plate in the first inning against Cole (1-3), highlighted by Nick Senzel's two-run bloop double down the right-field line. José Peraza followed with an RBI double off the left-center field wall that missed going out by a couple of feet.

Rengifo led off the third with his fourth homer of the season. Trout added his league-leading 37th, a no-doubt drive into the first row of the second deck in left field, with one out in the sixth.

Brian Goodwin added his first career pinch-hit home run, a two-run shot to right against David Hernandez, in the ninth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: LHP Andrew Heaney (left shoulder inflammation) threw a 64-pitch simulated game on Monday and reported no problems.

Reds: Cincinnati placed INF Derek Dietrich on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation and promoted INF Brian O'Grady from Triple-A Louisville.

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP Jose Suarez (2-2) will on Tuesday be making his first career appearance against a National League. His first plate appearance will be the first of his professional career.

Reds: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (6-6) will on Tuesday make his first career appearance against the Angels.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports