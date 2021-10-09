Cash 100-yd pick-six lifts UAB past Florida Atlantic, 31-14

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Dylan Hopkins threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for a third and Grayson Cash returned an interception 100 yards for a score to lead Alabama-Birmingham past Florida Atlantic, 31-14 in a Conference USA battle on Saturday.

Hopkins threw touchdown passes top Samario Rudolph and Trea Shropshire two minutes apart in the first quarter to earn UAB a 14-0 lead, but N'Kosi Perry scored from the 1 and tossed two yards to LaJohntay Wester to bring the Owls back in the second quarter.