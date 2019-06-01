Casali homers off Corbin, Reds beat Nationals 9-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Curt Casali hit a three-run homer off Patrick Corbin, who had one of the worst starts of his career, and the Cincinnati Reds beat Washington 9-3 Friday night to end the Nationals' streak of eight straight wins at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds made quick work of one of the majors' best pitchers.

Corbin (5-3) gave up eight runs — one shy of his career high — in 2 2/3 innings. The Reds piled up 11 hits, matching the most the left-hander had allowed in a game. He retired only eight of his 20 batters.

Corbin was coming off one of his best performances, a four-hitter for his second career shutout against the Marlins on Saturday. His feared slider wasn't much from the outset as the Reds piled up six singles and Casali's homer in the first inning, scoring five times.

Casali's homer was his first this season off a regular pitcher. He also connected off Cubs catcher Victor Caratini during a 10-2 win at Wrigley Field on May 26. Casali added a single and an RBI double as the Reds piled up 15 hits.

Corbin hadn't allowed so many runs since he also gave up eight on Sept. 8, 2017, during a 10-6 loss to San Diego. It's only the fifth time in his career that he has allowed eight or more runs.

Reds right-hander Tyler Mahle (2-5) gave up three runs in five innings, including Juan Soto's 10th homer. Soto has hit safely in a career-high 14 straight games.

Cincinnati's Joey Votto returned after missing three games with a tight right hamstring and had three hits . Eugenio Suarez was back in the lineup after getting hit on the left hand by Clay Holmes' pitch on Wednesday.

REDS MOVES

The Reds claimed right-hander R.J. Alaniz off waivers from the Mariners and optioned him to Triple-A Louisville. Left-handed reliever Zach Duke was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after recovering from a strained right calf. Right-handed reliever Robert Stephenson went on the injured list with a strained neck.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: Reliever Trevor Rosenthal will throw in the bullpen on Saturday, take two days off and throw again. He has been sidelined by a viral infection since April 26.

Reds: Left-handed starter Alex Wood will resume throwing in the bullpen next week. He has been on the injured list since spring training with a back injury. ... Infielder Alex Blandino will begin a rehab assignment at Louisville on Monday. He is recovering from reconstructive surgery on his right knee last July.

UP NEXT

Nationals: Erick Fedde (1-0) makes his third start of the season and the first of his career against the Reds.

Reds: Tanner Roark (4-3) makes his first start against the Nationals, who traded him to the Reds in December. Roark hasn't allowed a homer in 35 1/3 innings since April 24, the second-longest such streak of his career.

