Carolina 5, Florida 2

Florida 1 1 0 — 2 Carolina 0 1 4 — 5 First Period_1, Florida, Barkov 15 (Weegar, Verhaeghe), 11:19. Second Period_2, Carolina, Trocheck 15 (Svechnikov, Aho), 18:03 (pp). 3, Florida, Barkov 16 (Marchment, Verhaeghe), 18:30. Third Period_4, Carolina, Trocheck 16 (Aho, Hamilton), 0:45 (pp). 5, Carolina, Staal 11, 8:52. 6, Carolina, Staal 12 (Foegele), 18:20 (en). 7, Carolina, Fast 6 (Aho), 19:04 (en). Shots on Goal_Florida 13-13-10_36. Carolina 7-18-12_37. Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 2; Carolina 2 of 4. Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 15-6-2 (34 shots-31 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 4-1-0 (36-34). A_4,987 (18,680). T_2:30. Referees_Wes McCauley, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Brandon Schrader, Tony Sericolo.