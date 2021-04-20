Skip to main content
Sports

Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 1

Carolina 0 3 1 4
Tampa Bay 0 1 0 1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Carolina, Niederreiter 16 (Necas, Trocheck), 7:48. 2, Carolina, Staal 14 (Niederreiter, Hamilton), 8:13. 3, Carolina, Lorentz 2 (Paquette, Geekie), 16:45. 4, Tampa Bay, Point 20 (McDonagh, Palat), 17:03.

Third Period_5, Carolina, Martinook 3 (Aho, Fast), 19:57 (en).

Shots on Goal_Carolina 13-14-9_36. Tampa Bay 11-7-9_27.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 3; Tampa Bay 0 of 2.

Goalies_Carolina, Nedeljkovic 11-4-2 (27 shots-26 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 27-8-1 (35-32).

A_3,800 (19,092). T_2:28.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Pierre Racicot.

More for you