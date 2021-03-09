Carolina 3, Nashville 2

Nashville 0 2 0 0 — 2 Carolina 0 2 0 1 — 3 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Nashville, Benning 1 (Tolvanen, Borowiecki), 1:01. 2, Nashville, Johansen 2 (Fabbro, Forsberg), 13:37. 3, Carolina, Staal 9 (Trocheck, Aho), 14:58 (pp). 4, Carolina, Aho 10 (Trocheck, Hamilton), 17:38 (pp). Third Period_None. Overtime_5, Carolina, Staal 10, 4:25. Shots on Goal_Nashville 7-13-2-1_23. Carolina 16-11-8-1_36. Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 5; Carolina 2 of 6. Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 6-9-1 (35 shots-32 saves). Carolina, Nedeljkovic 5-2-1 (23-21). A_2,924 (18,680). T_2:45. Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Bryan Pancich, Pierre Racicot. More for youSportsLeagues looking to set spectator policies for postseason...By Joe MorelliSportsBig East tournament breakdown: Which teams could win the...By David Borges