Carolina 3, Nashville 1

Nashville 0 1 0 1
Carolina 1 0 2 3

First Period_1, Carolina, Slavin 2 (Lorentz, Geekie), 18:18.

Second Period_2, Nashville, Josi 6, 11:36.

Third Period_3, Carolina, Hakanpaa 1 (Trocheck), 8:55. 4, Carolina, Svechnikov 12 (Hamilton, Aho), 18:09 (en).

Shots on Goal_Nashville 7-11-10_28. Carolina 24-7-17_48.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 2; Carolina 0 of 2.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 15-9-0 (47 shots-45 saves). Carolina, Nedeljkovic 10-4-2 (28-27).

A_4,987 (18,680). T_2:28.

Referees_Conor O'Donnell, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, James Tobias.

