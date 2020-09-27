Recommended Video:

Carolina 6 12 0 3 21
L.A. Chargers 0 7 3 6 16
First Quarter

Car_FG Slye 29, 9:20.

Car_FG Slye 24, 4:28.

Second Quarter

LAC_Ekeler 12 run (Badgley kick), 14:14.

Car_FG Slye 30, 8:11.

Car_Mik.Davis 13 pass from Bridgewater (kick blocked), 2:58.

Car_FG Slye 22, :00.

Third Quarter

LAC_FG Badgley 41, 1:12.

Fourth Quarter

Car_FG Slye 31, 10:58.

LAC_Allen 14 pass from Herbert (pass failed), 4:33.

A_0.

___

Car LAC
First downs 14 26
Total Net Yards 302 436
Rushes-yards 21-81 23-117
Passing 221 319
Punt Returns 1-8 2-10
Kickoff Returns 1-35 1-23
Interceptions Ret. 1-66 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 22-28-0 35-49-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-14 2-11
Punts 4-47.3 3-39.7
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 4-3
Penalties-Yards 3-30 8-60
Time of Possession 28:48 31:12

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Carolina, Davis 13-46, Bonnafon 2-16, Bridgewater 2-12, Samuel 4-7. L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 12-59, Kelley 8-43, Herbert 3-15.

PASSING_Carolina, Bridgewater 22-28-0-235. L.A. Chargers, Herbert 35-49-1-330.

RECEIVING_Carolina, Davis 8-45, Anderson 5-55, Samuel 4-45, Moore 2-65, Roberts 2-16, Thomas 1-9. L.A. Chargers, Allen 13-132, Ekeler 11-84, Henry 5-50, Guyton 2-23, Kelley 2-9, Williams 1-17, Hill 1-15.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.