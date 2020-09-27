https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Carolina-21-L-A-Chargers-16-15601623.php
Carolina 21, L.A. Chargers 16
|Carolina
|6
|12
|0
|3
|—
|21
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|7
|3
|6
|—
|16
Car_FG Slye 29, 9:20.
Car_FG Slye 24, 4:28.
LAC_Ekeler 12 run (Badgley kick), 14:14.
Car_FG Slye 30, 8:11.
Car_Mik.Davis 13 pass from Bridgewater (kick blocked), 2:58.
Car_FG Slye 22, :00.
LAC_FG Badgley 41, 1:12.
Car_FG Slye 31, 10:58.
LAC_Allen 14 pass from Herbert (pass failed), 4:33.
A_0.
___
|Car
|LAC
|First downs
|14
|26
|Total Net Yards
|302
|436
|Rushes-yards
|21-81
|23-117
|Passing
|221
|319
|Punt Returns
|1-8
|2-10
|Kickoff Returns
|1-35
|1-23
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-66
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-28-0
|35-49-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-14
|2-11
|Punts
|4-47.3
|3-39.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|4-3
|Penalties-Yards
|3-30
|8-60
|Time of Possession
|28:48
|31:12
___
RUSHING_Carolina, Davis 13-46, Bonnafon 2-16, Bridgewater 2-12, Samuel 4-7. L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 12-59, Kelley 8-43, Herbert 3-15.
PASSING_Carolina, Bridgewater 22-28-0-235. L.A. Chargers, Herbert 35-49-1-330.
RECEIVING_Carolina, Davis 8-45, Anderson 5-55, Samuel 4-45, Moore 2-65, Roberts 2-16, Thomas 1-9. L.A. Chargers, Allen 13-132, Ekeler 11-84, Henry 5-50, Guyton 2-23, Kelley 2-9, Williams 1-17, Hill 1-15.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
