Carlson homers, drives in 4 runs as Cardinals beat Cubs 8-3 JOE HARRIS, Associated Press July 19, 2021 Updated: July 20, 2021 12:25 a.m.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dylan Carlson homered and drove in four runs, Jake Woodford pitched 5 2/3 strong innings in his first start of the season, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 8-3 on Monday night.
Woodford (2-1), who was recalled from Triple-A Memphis prior to the game, struck out six and didn’t allow a walk. Woodford pitched out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the fifth by getting Ian Happ to ground into a double play, which scored Patrick Wisdom for the only run he allowed.