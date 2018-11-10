Caris LeVert hits floater to lift Nets past Nuggets, 112-110

Denver Nuggets forward Torrey Craig, center, tries to pull in a loose ball between Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen, left, and guard Caris LeVert in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Denver. less Denver Nuggets forward Torrey Craig, center, tries to pull in a loose ball between Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen, left, and guard Caris LeVert in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 9, ... more Photo: David Zalubowski, AP

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, looks to pass the ball as Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris, left, and guard D'Angelo Russell defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Denver. less Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, looks to pass the ball as Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris, left, and guard D'Angelo Russell defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, ... more Photo: David Zalubowski, AP

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, drives the lane past Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Denver. Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, drives the lane past Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Denver. Photo: David Zalubowski, AP

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell, right, pulls in a rebound as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray covers in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Denver. Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell, right, pulls in a rebound as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray covers in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Denver. Photo: David Zalubowski, AP

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, goes up for a basket as Brooklyn Nets forward Ed Davis defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Denver. Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, goes up for a basket as Brooklyn Nets forward Ed Davis defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Denver. Photo: David Zalubowski, AP







Photo: David Zalubowski, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Caris LeVert hits floater to lift Nets past Nuggets, 112-110 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

DENVER (AP) — Caris LeVert hit a floater in the lane with 0.3 seconds left and the Brooklyn Nets scored the last six points to beat the Denver Nuggets 112-110 on Friday night.

The Nets overcame a big bounce-back night from Denver's Nikola Jokic to win their third straight. In an offensive funk for the last four games, Jokic had a season-high 37 points and tied his career best with 21 rebounds.

It wasn't enough to prevent Denver's first home loss of the season.

Jokic took only one shot Wednesday night in a loss to Memphis, a 3-pointer in the final seconds that would have given Denver the win. He took only 18 shots in the first four games of November but topped that before the end of the third quarter.

He had 11 points in the first quarter and a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds at halftime.

Denver appeared to take control after Jokic blocked Jarrett Allen, grabbed the rebound and fed Malik Beasley for a layup and a 108-106 lead with 1:23 left. After a Brooklyn miss, Paul Millsap's two free throws made it a four-point game.

The Nets tied it with 29 seconds left and Jokic was called for traveling with 22 seconds left.

LeVert got the ball up top and was blanketed by Gary Harris. He broke through the tight defense to get into the lane and hit a soft lob to give Brooklyn the win.

D'Angelo Russell led the Nets with 23 points, and Allen had 18.

TIP-INS

Nets: DeMarre Carroll scored nine points in 14 minutes in his season debut. He missed the first nine games following right ankle surgery. ... The Nuggets played a short tribute video for Kenneth Faried's return to Denver. Faried was traded to Brooklyn after seven years with the Nuggets.

Nuggets: Denver attempted two free throws in the first half and 32 in the second half. ... Harris scored a season-low four points. It is the first time in 12 games he hasn't scored in double figures.

GOT YOUR BACK

Denver head coach Michael Malone defended Jokic for his comments last week that drew a $25,000 fine from the NBA. Jokic's was dinged for his use of a gay slur after a win in Chicago on Oct. 31.

"There's so many things being said about this poor kid, and I understand some of it," Malone said. "Those of us who know him, give the kid a break. He made a mistake, he paid for it, get off his back a little bit. He's a great kid, he loves everybody and meant no offense to anybody. He's going to be fine and let the kid be a 23-year-old young kid who's going to have a great, great future in a Nuggets uniform."

UP NEXT

Nets: Continue their four-game trip at Golden State on Saturday night.

Nuggets: Host Milwaukee on Sunday night.

___