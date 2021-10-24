Cardinals move to 7-0 for season, roll past Texans 31-5 DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Oct. 24, 2021 Updated: Oct. 24, 2021 7:38 p.m.
1 of9 Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) celebrates a defensive stop against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) reacts after making his first reception as an Arizona Cardinal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Darryl Webb/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Darryl Webb/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden (44) celebrates his sack against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Darryl Webb/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) scores a touchdown as Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — DeAndre Hopkins caught a touchdown pass against his former team, Zach Ertz caught a touchdown pass for his new team and the Arizona Cardinals scored 31 unanswered points to roll past the Houston Texans 31-5 on Sunday.
The Cardinals remain the NFL's only undefeated team and improved to 7-0 for the first time since 1974. The Texans (1-6) — who looked totally overmatched for three quarters — have lost six straight games.