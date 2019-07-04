https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Cardinals-5-Mariners-4-14072355.php
Cardinals 5, Mariners 4
|St. Louis
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|M.Smith cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Thomas cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Crwfr ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|J.Mrtin dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Do.Sntn rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vglbach 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Gldschm 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Narvaez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|O'Neill lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|T.Bckhm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|De.Fwlr rf
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Au.Nola c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Munoz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Moore lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Bader cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|K.Sager ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wong 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Grdon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Wieters c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|St. Louis
|001
|200
|200—5
|Seattle
|102
|100
|000—4
DP_St. Louis 4, Seattle 3. LOB_St. Louis 5, Seattle 5. 2B_J.Martinez (10), Goldschmidt (9), M.Smith (13). HR_De.Fowler (9), Wieters (5), J.Crawford (4), T.Beckham (14). CS_D.Moore (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|St. Louis
|Wacha
|3
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Ponce de Leon W,1-0
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Gant H,11
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Miller H,12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C.Martinez S,3-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Seattle
|Carasiti
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Milone L,1-3
|5
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|1
|4
|Festa BS,2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gearrin
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Altavilla
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Festa pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
Gant pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
WP_A.Miller.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:45. A_26,656 (47,943).
View Comments