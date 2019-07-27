https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Cardinals-5-Astros-3-14189675.php
Cardinals 5, Astros 3
|Houston
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Munoz 3b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|De.Fwlr cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|C.Mrtin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brntley lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|J.Mrtin rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bader pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Gldschm 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|DeJong ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Chrns c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|O'Neill lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Urquidy p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Harris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wieters c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Alvarez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Flherty p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Straw pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pressly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ravelo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dvenski p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Diaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Mller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edman ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|Houston
|000
|200
|010—3
|St. Louis
|000
|100
|13x—5
LOB_Houston 6, St. Louis 7. 2B_Gurriel (26), Alvarez (11), J.Martinez (11). HR_Brantley (16), Goldschmidt (23), Wieters (9).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Urquidy
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Harris BS,1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Pressly L,2-2 BS,5
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Devenski
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|St. Louis
|Flaherty
|6
|3
|2
|2
|1
|9
|Brebbia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gant
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|A.Miller W,4-4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C.Martinez S,10-12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Pressly pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_3:09. A_44,724 (45,538).
