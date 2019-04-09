Cardinals 4, Dodgers 3

Los Angeles St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Pderson lf 2 1 0 0 M.Crpnt 3b 4 1 1 0 Seager ss 4 0 2 1 Gldschm 1b 2 1 0 0 Bllnger 1b 2 1 0 1 J.Mrtin rf 3 1 1 1 Pollock cf 4 0 1 1 Gant p 0 0 0 0 Muncy 3b 4 0 1 0 De.Fwlr ph 1 0 0 0 Verdugo rf 4 0 0 0 Jor.Hck p 0 0 0 0 K.Hrnan 2b 3 0 1 0 Ozuna lf 3 1 1 2 Ru.Mrtn c 3 1 0 0 DeJong ss 3 0 2 0 Ryu p 1 0 0 0 Molina c 3 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0 Bader cf 3 0 0 0 C.Tylor ph 1 0 0 0 Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 Alxnder p 0 0 0 0 Mikolas p 2 0 0 0 J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 O'Neill rf 1 0 0 0 Freese ph 1 0 0 0 P.Baez p 0 0 0 0 J.Trner ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 30 3 5 3 Totals 28 4 5 3

Los Angeles 200 010 000—3 St. Louis 200 002 00x—4

DP_Los Angeles 1, St. Louis 2. LOB_Los Angeles 6, St. Louis 2. 2B_Pollock (3), K.Hernandez (3), DeJong (3). HR_Ozuna (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Ryu 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 Floro 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Alexander 1 1 1 1 0 1 Kelly L,1-2 BS,3 1 2 1 1 1 0 Baez 2 0 0 0 0 0 St. Louis Mikolas W,1-1 6 5 3 3 1 3 Gant H,2 2 0 0 0 1 1 Hicks S,2-3 1 0 0 0 1 1

Alexander pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Mikolas (Pederson), by Mikolas (Martin), by Mikolas (Pederson). WP_Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:41. A_35,858 (45,538).