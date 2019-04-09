https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Cardinals-4-Dodgers-3-13751860.php
Cardinals 4, Dodgers 3
|Los Angeles
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pderson lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|M.Crpnt 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Gldschm 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Bllnger 1b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|J.Mrtin rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|De.Fwlr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jor.Hck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hrnan 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ozuna lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Ru.Mrtn c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Ryu p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Molina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alxnder p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mikolas p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O'Neill rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Freese ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trner ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|28
|4
|5
|3
|Los Angeles
|200
|010
|000—3
|St. Louis
|200
|002
|00x—4
DP_Los Angeles 1, St. Louis 2. LOB_Los Angeles 6, St. Louis 2. 2B_Pollock (3), K.Hernandez (3), DeJong (3). HR_Ozuna (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Ryu
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Floro
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alexander
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kelly L,1-2 BS,3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Baez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|Mikolas W,1-1
|6
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Gant H,2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hicks S,2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Alexander pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
HBP_by Mikolas (Pederson), by Mikolas (Martin), by Mikolas (Pederson). WP_Kelly.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:41. A_35,858 (45,538).
