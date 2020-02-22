Capitals' Alex Ovechkin becomes 8th player with 700 goals

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin became the eight NHL player to score 700 career goals, reaching the milestone in the third period of the Washington' Capitals' 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Ovechkin one-timed a slap shot from the right circle that went in off the left post 4:50 into the third period, tying the game at 2. It was his 42nd goal of the season, one behind Boston's David Pastrnak for the league lead, and came on his second shot on goal of the game.

Capitals players rushed onto the ice to congratulate their teammate, and Devils fans gave him a strong ovation.

Wayne Gretzky leads the career list with 894 goals. He is followed by Gordie Howe (801), Jaromir Jagr (766), Brett Hull (741), Marcel Dionne (731), Phil Esposito (717) and Mike Gartner (708).

Ovechkin had not scored in five straight games before getting No. 699 against Montreal on Thursday night. He had 14 goals, including three hat tricks, in his previous seven games before the drought.

The Russian forward needed 1,144 games to reach the landmark, second fastest behind Gretzky at 886 games. He moved from 600 goals to 700 in 154 games, the fewest among the eight players to reach the mark.

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his 700th career goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Newark, N.J.

The first overall pick in the 2004 draft, Ovechkin has 1,270 points since the start of his rookie season in 2005, just ahead of Penguins star Sidney Crosby (1,256) since they both debuted that year.

Despite Ovechkin's climb, Washington lost its fourth straight and fell to 3-7-1 in its past 11 games to remain tied with Pittsburgh atop the Metropolitan Division at 80 points — the Penguins have an edge with a game in hand. Washington hosts Pittsburgh, which lost 5-2 at home to Buffalo, on Sunday.

Damon Severson scored the winning goal for last-place New Jersey with 1:59 left off a cross-ice pass from Nikita Gusev. Wayne Simmonds and Jesper Bratt also scored for the Devils, and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 33 shots.

Tom Wilson cut New Jersey's lead to 2-1 late in the second period to set up Ovechkin's tying score. Ilya Samsonov made 26 saves.

NOTES: Gusev finished with two assists. ... Blackwood is 7-0-1 in his last eight starts. ... The Devils earned a split of the four-game season series. Capitals had won two of the first three meetings. ... Samsonov turned 23 on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Host Pittsburgh on Sunday before a home-and-home with Winnipeg.

Devils: At Detroit on Tuesday night to open a five-game trip.

