Canha homers as Athletics beat Angels 3-0 for winning series

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mark Canha homered for the first time this season, Chris Bassitt escaped a big jam, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 on Monday as the teams concluded their season-opening wraparound series.

A’s slugging first baseman Matt Olson began wearing a mask at his position when runners reached amid a coronavirus outbreak among the Miami Marlins that kept the club in Philadelphia. Olson could be seen chatting with Mike Trout — also masked up — in the top of the eighth after the Angels star drew a walk from Jake Diekman.

Bassitt (1-0) worked out of a bases-loaded predicament in the fourth when he threw out Tommy La Stella at the plate to start an inning-ending double play. Bassitt, a 10-game winner last season who is in the rotation for now, pumped his fist as he walked off the field.

Ramon Laureano gave Oakland the lead on a sacrifice fly in the third before Matt Chapman's RBI double.

Yusmeiro Petit struck out David Fletcher in an 11-pitch at-bat to end the seventh. Joakim Soria allowed a pair of singles before closing it out for his first save, retiring Trout on a 93-mph called third strike that the slugger argued. He removed his batting helmet while speaking to plate umpire Adam Hamari. Manager Joe Maddon also had a word with the umpire.

Closer Liam Hendriks rested after recording a four-out save Sunday and pitching in Friday’s season opener.

The A’s took three of four from the Angels and won their opening series of a season for the first time since 2010, when they won three of four against the Mariners.

Shohei Ohtani went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts as designated hitter a day after leaving his first start in nearly 23 months after failing to record an out. Slugger Albert Pujols, who at 40 made his 20th consecutive opening day start Friday night, singled in the second for his first hit of 2020 and wound up 1 for 12 with a walk during the four-game series.

Right-hander Griffin Canning (0-1) surrendered Canha's drive to start the fourth just after the Angels' missed opportunity in the top half of the inning.

CLIMBING THE RANKS

Slugger Khris Davis played his 355th game as Oakland's designated hitter, tying him for second most in A's history with Mitchell Page and trailing Dave Kingman's 428.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: Manager Joe Maddon gave 3B Anthony Rendon one more day to rest his oblique injury because “it just seems the right thing to do everybody included was to wait till tomorrow to make that decision, yay or nay.” Rendon could make his Angels debut as soon as Tuesday in the home opener or at least by Wednesday. “He's trending properly and he should be ready to play relatively soon,” Maddon said.

ROSTER MOVE

The A's released RHP Daniel Gossett, who was designated for assignment Thursday, and added RHP Ben Bracewell to their player pool. He was assigned to the club's alternate site in San Jose.

UP NEXT

RHP Daniel Mengden, in the rotation while left-hander A.J. Puk is sidelined by a strained throwing shoulder, makes his 2020 debut when the A's open a two-game home series with the Colorado Rockies. Angels lefty Patrick Sandoval pitches for Los Angeles in its home opener Tuesday night vs. Seattle.

