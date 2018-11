Canadiens-Rangers Sums

Montreal 1 2 0—3 N.Y. Rangers 1 1 3—5

First Period_1, Montreal, Tatar 4 (Petry, Benn), 0:23. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 7 (Hayes), 15:50. Penalties_Zuccarello, NYR, (slashing), 12:21; Andersson, NYR, (high sticking), 16:24; Staal, NYR, (slashing), 18:55; Domi, MTL, (interference), 18:55.

Second Period_3, Montreal, Tatar 5 (Gallagher, Danault), 4:40. 4, Montreal, Domi 9 (Petry, Gallagher), 6:27 (pp). 5, N.Y. Rangers, DeAngelo 2 (Vesey, Hayes), 17:45. Penalties_Danault, MTL, (high sticking), 0:24; Andersson, NYR, (high sticking), 6:09; McLeod, NYR, (charging), 8:45; McLeod, NYR, served by Buchnevich, (roughing), 8:45; McLeod, NYR, Misconduct (misconduct), 8:45; Reilly, MTL, (roughing), 8:45; McLeod, NYR, served by Buchnevich, (roughing), 8:45; Smith, NYR, (tripping), 12:02; Tatar, MTL, (interference), 12:24; Domi, MTL, (holding), 13:09; Danault, MTL, (hooking), 15:44.

Third Period_6, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich 4 (Hayes, Staal), 8:25. 7, N.Y. Rangers, Pionk 2 (Kreider, Zibanejad), 17:16. 8, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 6 (Namestnikov, Skjei), 18:12 (sh). Penalties_Hudon, MTL, (hooking), 3:38; Montreal bench, served by Kotkaniemi (too many men on the ice), 16:10; Vesey, NYR, (hooking), 16:56.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 17-12-5_34. N.Y. Rangers 11-13-8_32.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 7; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 6.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 5-4-2 (32 shots-27 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 5-6-1 (34-31).

A_17,428 (18,006). T_2:39.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Ryan Daisy.