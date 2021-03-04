California Baptist unbeaten, but can't go dancing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Baptist has the longest current winning streak in Division I women's basketball and is only the fifth school since 2016 to go unbeaten through its first 20 games. But you won't be seeing the Lancers when the NCAA Tournament bracket is released March 15.
That's because the private Christian school in Riverside, California, is in its third season of a four-year transition phase to full Division I membership status. California Baptist made the jump from Division II in July 2018 but is not eligible to participate in an NCAA tournament in any sport until the 2022-23 season.