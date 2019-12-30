Caldwell powers SE Missouri St past Missouri Baptist 74-59

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Alex Caldwell totaled 15 points, five assists and three steals to propel Southeast Missouri State to a 74-59 victory over NAIA-member Missouri Baptist on Sunday.

Caldwell sank 3 of 6 from 3-point range and made all three of his shots from inside the arc for the Redhawks (4-9), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Sophomore Sage Tolbert added 11 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Reserve Nygal Russell pitched in with 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from distance with six rebounds and six assists. Khalil Cuffee scored 10.

Jahmouri Robinson topped the Spartans with 24 points, while John Yaeger added 16 points and eight rebounds.

SEMS shot 45% from the floor, 27% from beyond the arc (6 of 22) and made just 18 of 27 free throws (67%). Missouri Baptist shot 40% overall but made just 1 of 14 from distance.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25