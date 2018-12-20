Cain and DePaul more than able; beat Incarnate Word 81-71

CHICAGO (AP) — Eli Cain led all five starters in double figures with 20 points and DePaul beat Incarnate Word 81-71 on Wednesday night.

The Blue Demons (8-2) made 62.5 percent of their shots (30 of 48).

Cain was 7 of 11 including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Max Strus added 18 points and Paul Reed 14. DePaul's shooting from the field almost equaled its free throw percentage (63.6) at 14 of 22.

DePaul led 42-38 at halftime. Later, Jaylen Butz's layup with 11:19 left made it 60-50 and the Blue Demons led by double digits for most of the remainder.

Charles Brown III led Incarnate Word (5-8) with 27 points on 11-of 16-shooting with five 3-pointers. Antoine Smith Jr. scored 15 with all five of his shots made from distance.

DePaul's eight straight wins at home to open the season is the best home start since the 2006-07 team won its first seven. The last team to start 8-0 at home was the 1999-00 squad.