Cabrera, Grossman power Tigers past Pirates, 5-1 ALAN SAUNDERS, Associated Press Sep. 8, 2021
1 of9 Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman (8) is greeted by third base coach Ramon Santiago as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Cody Ponce, center, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman (8) is greeted by Miguel Cabrera (24) after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Cody Ponce during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Gregory Soto (65) celebrates with catcher Dustin Garneau after the last out by the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh. The Tigers won 5-1. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Drew Hutchinson throws to a Pittsburgh Pirates batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Detroit Tigers starter Matt Manning, left, is helped up after he was hit by a line drive from Pittsburgh Pirates' Colin Moran during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Manning walked off with help, leaving the game. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario hits an RBI single during the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman each had four hits, and the Detroit Tigers avoided a sweep by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 Wednesday night.
Cabrera was 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. He doubled off the Clemente Wall in right field to score Grossman in the first, singled home Akil Baddoo in the third and bounced one up the middle in the fifth to bring in Jonathan Schoop.